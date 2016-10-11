Here is what you need to know.

Samsung is ending the Galaxy Note 7. The electronics giant says it is ending the production of the fire-prone Galaxy Note 7 due to concerns for customer safety.

Tuesday’s the unofficial start to earnings season. Alcoa will report after the closing bell with analysts expecting adjusted earnings of $0.34 per share on revenue of $5.33 billion.

The US 10-year yield is at its highest level since June. The US Treasury market is under pressure as traders return to work from the Columbus Day holiday. Early selling has yields across the curve up by as much as 5 basis points with the 10-year at 1.77%, its highest since June.

The British pound is sinking. Sterling trades lower by 0.8% at 1.2265 versus the dollar, and is flirting with its lowest close in 31 years as worries of a “hard Brexit” persist. The currency hit a low of 1.1841 during last Thursday’s flash crash.

A pound will get you less than a euro at most UK airports. The average exchange rate at 17 UK airport currency exchanges is now just 99 euro cents to the pound, the BBC said, citing a survey by currency exchange firm FairFX.

South Africa’s finance minister will be charged with fraud. Finance minister Pravin Gordhan will be charged with fraud for “allegations that he illegally authorised an early retirement and established a illicit investigative unit when he headed the national tax agency almost a decade ago,” Bloomberg reports. The South African rand is down 3.4% at 14.2755 per dollar.

Foreigners are pouring into Chinese bonds. “September saw record foreign investor inflows into China bonds totaling $US11.5 billion,” according to ANZ. The bank says $6.2 billion worth of those bonds were China government bonds, which saw a seventh straight monthly inflow.

Economic sentiment in Germany improved. The ZEW Indicator of Economic Sentiment for Germany rose to 6.2 in October (0.5 previous), and is “a sign of a relatively robust economic activity in Germany,” according to ZEW President Professor Achim Wambach. The euro is lower by 0.5% at 1.1085 against dollar.

The head of Russia’s state oil company doesn’t see the need to freeze production. Igor Sechin, the president and chairman of Russia’s state oil company Rosneft, said his company will not cut or freeze oil production as part of any agreement with OPEC. The comments are notable as they opposed a statement from Russian President Vladimir Putin suggesting, “Russia is ready to join the joint measures to cap production and is calling for other oil exporters to join.” West Texas Intermediate crude oil is down 0.8% at $50.92 per barrel.

Stock markets around the world are mostly higher. Japan’s Nikkei (+1.0%) led in Asia and France’s CAC (+0.2%) paces the gains in Europe. S&P 500 futures are down 5.00 points at 2,154.00.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.