AP Air France-KLM chairman and chief executive Alexandre de Juniac gives a news conference in Paris.

Good morning! Here’s what you need to know.

A Town On Turkey’s Border Is ‘About To Fall’ To ISIS. Turkey’s president said the Syrian Kurdish town of Kobani was under severe threat, asking for further Western intervention.

Air France’s Pilot Strike Is Hitting Its Profits. The massive European airline had to wipe more than $US600 million from this year’s profit forecast.

Symantec May Split Into 2 Companies. Security software maker Symantec Corp. is in advanced talks to split its business into two entities — one that sells security programs and another that does data storage, Bloomberg reported.



Florida’s State Pension Fund Is Weakening Ties With Pimco. The state is going to see the amount of money it has with Pimco “significantly reduced” after Bill Gross’ departure.



European Markets Are Down. The UK’s FTSE 100 is down 0.51%, Germany’s DAX is down 0.74%, and France’s CAC 40 is down 0.71%. In Asia, the Hang Seng and Nikkei both closed in the red, down 0.19% and 0.68%, respectively.

The Fed’s Latest Minutes Are Coming Out. We’ll get the latest minutes at noon ET, which should give some insight into the thoughts of US monetary policymakers.

The US Is Ready To Charge A Bank For Rigging Currency Markets. According to Bloomberg, prosecutors are on the brink of filing the charges against a major bank.



Germany’s Slowdown Could Make It Reconsider Stimulus. Germany’s goal of a balanced budget by next year is unlikely to be followed if the country’s growth hits a wall.

Dell Isn’t Happy With HP’s Split Plans. In an email statement to Bloomberg, Dell’s spokesman David Fink said, “HP’s decision to break apart its business is complex, distracting, and appears to benefit HP and its shareholders more than its customers.”



Japan Is Braced For A Massive Storm. Super Typhoon Vongfong is this year’s most powerful Pacific typhoon and is expected to make landfall in Japan later this week.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.