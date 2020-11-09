Joe Raedle/Getty Images





Here’s what you need to know before markets open.

1. Global stocks have hit record highs after Biden’s win. Political uncertainty is going to keep weighing on the dollar, analysts say.

2. Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway swings back into action.The famous investor’s conglomerate is opening up its wallet again with record buybacks in the third quarter.

3. Billionaire investor Mike Novogratz won half a bitcoin in an election bet. He then sold it in a lottery.

4. Turkey’s lira soared by the most in over two years. A political shakeout at the weekend saw the central bank chief get fired.

5. Big Tech’s market dominance is a ‘very bearish sign’ says a top investing CEO.Here’s why.

6. Earnings releases include McDonald’s, Occidental Petroleum, and Beyond Meat.

7. On the data docket. Consumer inflation expectations, auctions for 3-month and 6-month Treasury bills, and a sale of 3-year notes are due.

8. Why Biden and McConnell are a perfect pair for markets. And 4 stock sectors primed for gains no matter who’s in power, according to the investment chief at Raymond James.

9. Morgan Stanley unpacks 10 companies on its ‘buy list.’The firm breaks down a handful of its favourite stock picks, which headline a basket that’s crushed the market this year.

10. The best cross-asset approach to post-election investing.A team at Wells Fargo shares exact strategies for stocks, bonds, commodities, and taxes.

