Here’s what you need to know before markets open.

1. Results for the presidential race are still outstanding in four states and markets are on edge.Here’s our live election results tracker.

2. Global stocks are down as election-fatigue sets in. Stock futures, the dollar, and oil are among assets on the back-foot.

3. Bitcoin is on a tear this week, shooting above $US15,000. US payments firm Square just reported that almost 80% of its Cash App revenue came from the digital token.

4. Tech stocks are primed to surge another 15%. Wedbush looks at how the regulatory environment could be less risky.

5. Why the stock market is loving the prospect of a divided government. There’s no winner yet, but the most important outcome for markets is already clear.

6. Earnings releases include CVS Health, Hershey, and EW Scripps.

7. On the data docket. October non-farm payrolls and September wholesale inventories are coming up.

8. Why a Biden win and split Congress is the best outcome for markets. Plus 4 stock sub-sectors well-positioned to thrive under such a scenario. 9. Long-term trading advice from 3 veteran investors. The experts break down where to invest to achieve a resilient portfolio built to thrive alongside a gridlocked government.

10. How to play a choppy market. JPMorgan’s chief market strategist of EMEA says traders should look past the election and focus on secular trends.

