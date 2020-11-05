Shannon Stapleton/Reuters





Here’s what you need to know before markets open.

1. Results for the presidential race are still outstanding in four states and markets are on edge.Here’s our live election results tracker.

2. Global stocks are taking their lead from the post-election rally on Wall Street. Here’s what is on the move in early trade.

3. The Bank of England says it will pump more cash into the struggling UK economy. More lockdowns weeks before Brexit mean growth will suffer even more this year.

4. Jeff Bezos cashed out over $US3 billion in Amazon shares. But the world’s richest man still made a massive gain from Wednesday’s monster rally in tech stocks.

5. Wednesday’s massive stock rally is an endorsement of a split US government. Here’s what the Evercore co-CEO said about market reaction to the election.

6. There is no clear political victor yet, but there was one winner: “Mr. Market.” Here’s why one investment chief says a divided government is best for stocks.

7. On the data docket. The Federal Reserve releases its decision on US interest rates, weekly initial jobless claims, monthly Challenger job cuts and a four-week Treasury bill auction are scheduled.

8. How to adjust your portfolio now that blue wave hopes are dashed. A UBS CIO explains how investors can trade short-term market volatility and protect their portfolios in the long term.

9. Famed economist David Rosenberg lays out 4 election-proof trends. And breaks down how to invest in each of them.

10. Morgan Stanley says defence stocks look cheap following the election. The firm explains why the sector is a must-buy â€” and unpacks the top pick it expects to rally 62%.

