Here's what you need to know before markets open.

1. US stock futures staged a volatile rally overnight after the close presidential race boosted technology shares. Futures on the tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 2.4%.

2.The dollar has ripped higher after Trump prematurely declared victory, well before total votes had been counted. Chances of a contested election sent emerging-market currencies tumbling.

3. Green-energy shares tumble and fossil-fuel shares spike as investors reacted to President Donald Trump securing a second term and Republicans retaining the Senate.

4. Uber and Lyft shares jumped over 15% after California voters approved a proposition to continue classifying their drivers as independent contractors instead of employees.

5. Leon Cooperman voted for Biden based on his values. The billionaire investor said he preferred voting for his values even if he is poorer under a Biden win.

6. Nelson Peltz says a Trump win would be good for the US because he’s done “amazing things” for the economy. Here’s why the billionaire said Trump did what was needed for America.

7. On the data docket. IHS Markit Purchasing Managers Index, the EIA crude oil stocks change, and the ADP employment change are due.

8. Breaking down election investing implications with a fund backed by Mark Zuckerberg and other billionaires. We compiled the highlights from Iconiq Capital’s recent 23-page presentation.

9. ‘Bond King’ Jeff Gundlach and famed economist David Rosenberg discuss post-election investing. The dynamic duo outline the best and safest places to put your money.

10. Stock-trading tips from a Morgan Stanley strategist who called the last two sell-offs. Mike Wilson details 3 portfolio moves to make now as a market turnaround gets underway.

