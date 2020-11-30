Mario Tama/Getty





Here’s what you need to know before markets open.

1. Global stocks retreat as caution resurfaces.See how markets are reacting today.

2. S&P Global nears deal to buy IHS Markit for $US44 billion. The mega-deal would mark the largest transaction on Wall Street this year.

3. Airbnb and DoorDash target higher valuations for their IPOs. Both companies are on track for the most anticipated market debuts this year scheduled for mid-December.

4. How the US economy could transform after Biden’s appointment of Janet Yellen. Here’s how Yellen’s decades of policymaking experience hint at how she will lead the US Treasury through the economic recovery.

5. Mohamed El-Erian cautioned investors about rising bankruptcy rates. He warned that the interim journey to a vaccine will be a difficult time, particularly for investors in high-yield credit.

6. Earnings expected. Zoom and CureVac are highlights.

7. On the data docket. Pending home sales, the US 3-month and 6-month bill auctions, and CFTC positioning data are due.

8. Goldman Sachs revealed a list of underappreciated stocks poised to break out in 2021. The firm says these 16 picks have at least 20% upside.

9. We interviewed an ESG investor whose fund is beating 98% of peers this year. Di Zhou shares her process for selecting winning stocks and explains why Alibaba is her biggest holding.

10. A Warren Buffett expert explains the billionaire’s latest moves. Dr. John Longo dishes on Buffett’s big bet on pharma, and his decision to dump Costco and JPMorgan.

