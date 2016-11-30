Here is what you need to know.

Oil’s surging on OPEC optimism. Brent crude oil, the international benchmark, trades up 6.5% at $50.47 per barrel on renewed hope the cartel will agree to a production cut at Wednesday’s meeting in Vienna.

Mnuchin and Ross are expected to be nominated for Trump’s cabinet. Steve Mnuchin and Wilbur Ross are the favourites to land the Treasury Secretary and Commerce Secretary positions in the Trump Administration, according to reports. Announcements could come as early as Wednesday.

The Bank of England’s stress tests found 3 banks have ‘capital inadequacies.’ Barclays, RBS, and Standard Chartered were required to submit plans detailing how they would raise capital and boost their resilience to financial shocks.

Euro area inflation ticks up. A flash estimate released by Eurostat showed annual inflation rose 0.6% in November, up from the 0.5% print in October. The euro is little changed near 1.0660 against the dollar.

Chinese commodities got destroyed. Heavy selling took hold early in the session and never relinquished, pushing aluminium, copper, and iron ore prices down between 3.6% and 8%.

Hedge funder Whitney Tilson has a new short. Speaking at the Robinhood Conference on Tuesday, Tilson gave five reasons why he is short Buffalo Wild Wings, among them being the stock is trading at an “absurd” valuation of 62 times its trailing earnings per share.

Sony is on track to crush Facebook and HTC in virtual reality sales. Sales of Sony’s PlayStation VR are on track to total 745,434 units in 2016, ahead of HTC Vive’s 450,083 and Facebook’s Oculus Rift’s 355,088.

Stock markets around the world mostly gain. China’s Shanghai Composite (-1%) lagged in Asia and Britain’s FTSE (+0.8%) outperforms in Europe. The S&P 500 is set to open higher by 0.2% near 2,209.

Earnings reporting is light. American Eagle Outfitters reports ahead of the opening bell while Guess, La-Z-Boy, and PVH release their quarterly results after markets close.

US economic data is heavy. ADP Employment Change will be released at 8:15 a.m. ET before personal income, Chicago PMI, and pending home sales are released at 8:30 a.m. ET, 9:45 a.m. ET, and 10 a.m. ET, respectively. Then, at 2 p.m. ET, the Fed’s latest Beige Book is released. The US 10-year yield is higher by 4 basis points at 2.33%.

