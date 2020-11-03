



Welcome to 10 Things Before the Opening Bell.





Here’s what you need to know before markets open.

1. It’s Election Day in the US. For the latest, follow Insider’s coverage of the presidential election, Senate races, and House of Representatives races.

2. US futures gain and dollar slips. Polls show former Vice President Joe Biden is maintaining a comfortable lead over President Donald Trump. See how markets are reacting.

3. What 5 possible election outcomes means for stimulus. A blue White House and a blue Senate is the most likely outcome with a high margin of victory, a macro strategist said. See other possible scenarios here.

4. The dollar could fall 15% by the end of 2023 whether Trump or Biden wins. Here’s why more fiscal stimulus would still induce dollar weakness, according to Goldman Sachs.

5. A blue wave is historically better for markets than a red wave. During the six previous Democratic administrations, the S&P 500 was up 56% on average, market strategist Ed Yardeni found.

6. Corporate earnings are coming in much better than expected. With 64% of S&P 500 companies having reported third-quarter earnings as of Friday, a record 86% of them beat EPS estimates, FactSet data showed.

7. Earnings expected. Bayer, Thomson Reuters, Ferrari, and Exelon are highlights.

8. On the data docket. The 59th US presidential election takes place.

9. Some assets are underestimating the odds of a Blue Wave. Morgan Stanley has counted 3, which the firm says are set up for big gains if that scenario unfolds.

10. Stifel sorted through hundreds of stocks set to move on various election scenarios. The firm’s analysts ultimately collected dozens to buy â€” and avoid â€” depending on what happens.

