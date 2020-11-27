Brendan McDermid/Reuters





Here’s what you need to know before markets open.

1. Global stocks shrug off AstraZeneca vaccine concerns. See what markets are doing today.

2. Trump says he will ‘certainly’ leave the White House if the Electoral College elects Joe Biden. The president has not conceded.

3. Nouriel Roubini trashed Bitcoin for being heavily manipulated. The economist blamed retail investor FOMO for this week’s boom and bust in a series of tweets.

4. BBVA walks away from merger with Banco Sabadell after the two Spanish lenders had confirmed a tie-up less than two weeks ago.

5. SpaceX’s Starship to have first big high-altitude test next week. CEO Elon Musk said there was a lot that could go wrong, and gave the rocket a 1-in-3 chance of landing in one piece.

6. AstraZeneca will likely retest its COVID-19 vaccine. An error in the trial left some participants with half doses instead of full doses.

7. On the data docket. France GDP and UK housing price data have been released.

8. 15 stocks hedge funds love and hate the most right now. Goldman Sachs’ hedge fund VIP list has crushed the S&P 500 60% of the time since 2001â€” here’s the full list.

9. 10 value stocks set to rise by as much as 52%. As investors become increasingly aware of the swing away from growth and into value, Deutsche Bank targets another set of ‘real economy’ shares.

10. How to select winning ESG stocks. Di Zhou’s international ESG fund breaks down how to select winning stocks and explains why Alibaba is the biggest holding in her portfolio.

