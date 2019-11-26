ChinaFotoPress/ChinaFotoPress via Getty Images

Here is what you need to know.

1. Alibaba soars more than 6% on Hong Kong debut. The Chinese e-commerce giant raised $US11.3 billion on its opening day of trading, which one analyst called “a boost to Hong Kong.”

2. LVMH chief told Trump a deal was in the works before Tiffany’s takeover. “I told the president I would buy something significant in the US, but I didn’t tell him the name,” Bernard Arnault told the Financial Times.

3. Europe’s youngest unicorn founder quietly built a $US1 billion Uber rival. He explained why Uber’s winner-takes-all strategy is wrong.

4. China’s top negotiator says it reached a ‘consensus’ with the US in a phone call on how to resolve trade war issues. The positive news stemming from talks in the past week continues, after China said it would bump up protection on intellectual property on Sunday.

5. Googlers say the company is trying to crush worker organisation after it fired four people. Google fired four employees on Monday for what it described in an internal memo as “clear and repeated violations” of its data security policies.

6. SoftBank is reportedly under fire from investors after its WeWork debacle. Shareholders have slammed CEO Masayoshi Son over losses at its Vision Fund and the group’s plan to lend billions to executives to finance its second Vision Fund.

7. Google must do more to stop illegal online marketing of money-making schemes that can lead to small investors losing their savings, Britain’s regulator said on Tuesday.The ban comes almost a year after the collapse of London Capital & Finance, which had issued unregulated mini-bonds worth £237 million ($US304 million) to 11,600 investors, who face losing much of their money.

8. Stocks are muted on Monday. US futures underlying the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq are flat. European stocks are falling with the DAX down (-0.2%) and the Euro Stoxx 50 (-0.1%) nudging downwards. Asian stocks closed mixed with the Nikkei rising (+0.4%), while the Shanghai Composite closed flat and the Hang Seng (-0.3%) fell.

9. There are some interesting earnings out today. Tiffany & Co and Dell both release earnings later.

10. There’s a stack of consumer data on the docket today. Consumer confidence and new home sales data will be out later this morning.

