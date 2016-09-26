Here is what you need to know.

The first presidential debate happens tonight. Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton square off at Hofstra University in the first of three presidential debates, providing their views on “America’s Direction,” “Achieving Prosperity” and “Securing America.”

OPEC meets in Algiers. Expectations are low that the informal talks in Algiers will lead to an oil production freeze. West Texas Intermediate crude oil is higher by 1.5% at $45.15 per barrel.

Brexit is causing a bunch of UK businesses to consider moving abroad. That’s according to a KPMG survey, which found that 76% of 100 CEOs surveyed are considering relocating their companies due to the Brexit vote. “In our own work, we have seen international clients who had been considering basing European headquarters in the UK, opt for Ireland instead,” KPMG’s UK chairman Simon Collins said in an emailed statement.

The British pound is back near its Brexit lows. Traders are paying close attention to the British pound as Monday’s loss of 0.2% has dropped the currency back down to 1.2939 against the dollar, where it threatens the post-Brexit low of 1.2798.

German business confidence is booming. Germany’s Ifo Business Climate printed 109.5 for September, well ahead of the 106.3 that economists had forecast, to hit its highest level since May 2014. “The German economy is expecting a golden autumn,” Professor Dr. Clemens Fuest, President of the Ifo Institute, wrote in the report. The euro is higher by 0.2% at 1.1245 versus the dollar.

Deutsche Bank is at an all-time low. Shares of the investment bank tumbled below €11 on Monday after German Chancellor Angela Merkel ruled out a bailout amid fears billions in legal costs and settlements with US authorities over an investigation into sales of mortgage-backed securities would leave the bank seriously undercapitalized.

Former employees have filed a class action lawsuit against Wells Fargo. Reuters reports, the $2.6 billion or more lawsuit says, “Wells Fargo fired or demoted employees who failed to meet unrealistic quotas while at the same time providing promotions to employees who met these quotas by opening fraudulent accounts.”

Stock markets around the world are lower. China’s Shanghai Composite (-1.8%) lagged in Asia and France’s CAC (-1.7%) leads the losses in Europe. S&P 500 futures are down 10.00 points at 2,148.00.

Earnings reporting remains light. Carnival and Vail Resorts report ahead of the opening bell.

US economic data flows. New home sales will be released at 10 a.m. ET and Dallas Fed manufacturing will cross the wires at 10:30 a.m. ET.

