Here’s what you need to know before markets open.

1. US futures point higher after Dow broke 30,000. See what markets are doing after a record-breaking day on Wall Street.

2. Tesla’s market cap could soon overtake Berkshire Hathaway’s. Here’s why the shrinking gap is astounding.

3. US tech firms could compensate gig workers in stock. Companies like Uber, Lyft, and DoorDash could offer independent contractors up to 15% of their compensation in equity under a new proposal.

4. European banks can restart dividend payments next year if they show resiliency. A long-lasting ban on paying dividends may not even be legal, a senior ECB official said.

5. Byron Wien says the stock market may be getting ahead of itself. But the billionaire investor said the economy will expand for the next several years and this will help long-term investors realise gains.

6. US home prices gained a record 3.1% in the third quarter as historically low mortgage rates drove outsized demand.

7. On the data docket. MBA mortgage applications, continuing jobless claims, and the Federal Open Market Committee minutes are due.

8. A checklist for investing in the most promising SPACs. David Goldsmith of Baron Funds names 3 of the booming ‘blank-check companies’ he finds attractive now.

9. Morgan Stanley says beaten-down aerospace stocks offer attractive upside. The firm recently identified 4 picks poised to surge more than 20% in 2021.

10. Morningstar’s top stock-pickers share their favourites. 10 high-conviction stock selections, according to data exclusively crunched by the firm.

