1. Uber stock tanked 6% in pre-market trading after the ride-hailing firm lost its London operating licence.The drop is set to wipe $US3 billion off of Uber’s market capitalisation when markets open.

2. Tiffany and LVMH are rising after striking the biggest luxury deal in history. Shares in the US jewellery seller and the French luxury-goods giant climbed after they agreed a $US16.2 billion merger.

3. Charles Schwab has agreed to buy TD Ameritrade in $US26 billion deal. As part of the deal, Ameritrade stockholders will receive 1.0837 Schwab shares for every share held.

4. Bitcoin hits a 6-month low after extending its fall for an 8th straight day. The cryptocurrency fell below the key $US7,000 threshold – the first time it’s done so since May.

5. Chinese importers scoop up Brazilian soybeans amid US trade uncertainty.Chinese buyers scooped up at least 20 cargoes of Brazilian soybeans last week due to uncertainty over a trade deal with the US that sent them rushing to lock in supplies, traders told Reuters on Monday.

6. ‘Rigged and corrupt’ – Elizabeth Warren blasted Adam Neumann’s $US1.7 billion golden parachute after WeWork announced job cuts. The Democratic presidential candidate criticised the WeWork cofounder and former CEO’s lavish leaving package.

7. HP rejected Xerox’s $US33.5 billion bid ahead of a Monday deadline to accept a merger or face a hostile takeover bid.The rejection may set the stage for a possible proxy war between the two tech companies.

8. Stocks are starting the week higher. US futures underlying the Dow (+0.3%), S&P 500 (+0.2%), and Nasdaq (+0.4%) are rising. In Europe, stocks are up with the DAX (+0.5%) and Euro Stoxx 50 (+0.4%) rallying. Asian stocks closed higher, with the Nikkei (+0.8%), Shanghai (+0.7%) and Hang Seng (+1.5%) in the green.

9. Today is a quiet earnings day.Steel-manufacturer Webco and Jacobs Engineering are the standouts.

10. There’s some interesting data out today. Market watchers will be keeping an eye on the Chicago Fed National Activity Index.

