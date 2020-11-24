



Here’s what you need to know before markets open.

1. Global stocks rose as Trump authorizes Biden’s transition process. Here’s how markets are reacting today.

2. Elon Musk tops Bill Gates as the world’s second-richest person. Musk’s net worth rose by $US7 billion to $US128 billion on Monday.

3. Four sectors that will disrupt tech. The world’s largest wealth manager said that investments in these four sectors will dominate the market as broader technology stocks lag.

4. BlackRock upgrades US stocks to overweight. Here’s why the asset manager expects the US stock market to see a cyclical upswing in 2021.

5. Goldman Sachs slashes US growth forecasts. But the winter drag should give way to a bigger rebound on the back of vaccine distribution, the bank said.

6. Earnings expected. Medtronic, Xiaomi, VMware, Dell, HP, Best Buy, and Tiffany are highlights.

7. On the data docket. The American Petroleum Institute’s weekly crude oil stocks and US consumer confidence data are due.

8. Goldman Sachs says the S&P 500 will surge another 20% in 2021. And the firm has picked these 26 stocks as the ones poised to surge the most on the back of strong profit growth.

9. How to profit from the space race, and Biden’s impact on it. The creator of the first pure-play space ETF highlighted stocks and sectors that could benefit from Democratic policy.

10. An exclusive interview with a 99th-percentile investor. Brad McGill of the Aperture Discover Equity fund outlines the strategies informing his 39% year-to-date return.

