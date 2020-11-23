Reuters





Welcome to 10 Things Before the Opening Bell. Sign up here to get this email in your inbox every morning.







For the biggest stories in politics, sign up here for 10 Things in Politics You Need to Know Today– launching soon!



Here’s what you need to know before markets open.

1. Global stocks rise as the US plans first COVID-19 vaccinations by mid-December. Here’s what’s happening on the markets.

2. UK drugmaker AstraZeneca sees its shares slide. The company said its COVID-19 vaccine candidate has proven to be 70% effective.

3. Economist Paul Krugman says Biden won’t engage in Trump-style boasting. The president-elect’s team will be unlike the “quacks and hacks” in the current administration, he said.

4. Warren Buffett talked about the Fed’s pandemic response, small businesses, and his ukeleles last week.Here are his 10 best quotes from the virtual event with Goldman Sachs.

5. The K-shaped economic recovery dividing America also applies to companies. Here are 4 implications of that trend, according to a Wall Street chief strategist.

6. Earnings expected. Urban Outfitters and Warner Music Group will release results.

7. On the data docket. The Chicago Federal Reserve’s National Activity Index, the monthly Markit PMI Composite index and auctions of 3- and 6-month Treasury bills and 2- and 5-year notes ares are due.

8. The stock market is experiencing a rotation under the surface. Goldman Sachs shares 14 stock picks well-positioned to see surging cash flow as this trend plays out.

9. Warren Buffett broke his prolonged silence. At a private event hosted by Goldman, the billionaire investing legend praised the government’s rapid virus response and called for more small-business aid.

10. Why bitcoin’s surge past $US18,000 could actually be a bad sign. Societe Generale’s Albert Edwards says it’s emblematic of risk-taking he thinks will lead to a deflationary bust.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.