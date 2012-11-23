Photo: Cash Warren via Twitter

Asian markets were mixed in overnight trading with the Shanghai Composite up 0.58 per cent. The Nikkei was closed for a national holiday. European markets and U.S. futures are modestly higher. U.S. markets will close early for Thanksgiving weekend.

German business confidence climbed to 101.4 in November, from 100 the previous month. This also beat expectations of a fall to 99.5, according to a median of analysts polled by Bloomberg.

In an effort to steer Greece towards debt sustainability, the European Central Bank is considering forgoing $9 billion in expected profits on Greek debt, according to Reuters. They are also considering cutting interest rate, extending the due date on loans, and a debt buyback by the government.

The National Retail Federation projects that 147 million people will hit stores from Friday to Sunday, down from 152 million last year. Some retailers of course began Black Friday sales a day early. Everything you need to know about the Black Friday frenzy >

Research in Motion is up 15 per cent in pre-market trading, on optimism about its Blackberry 10 devices. National Bank’s Kris Thompson kicked off the rally after he raised his price target on RIM shares to $15, from $12.

The Argentine government said late yesterday that it will appeal a U.S. court ruling that prevents Argentina from paying investors who swapped defaulted sovereign bonds for new securities unless it also pays its other investors, according to the WSJ. Argentina accused the U.S. of “judicial colonialism”.

While U.S. markets were closed for Thanksgiving, China’s Flash PMI for November climbed to a 13-month high of 15.4, rising above the contractionary reading of 50. Now here are 8 big ways Chinese policies screw Chinese citizens >

Flash PMI numbers were also out for Europe. German manufacturing climbed to 46.8 in the preliminary reading and French manufacturing PMI climbed to 44.7. Eurozone composite PMI reached a two-month high.

A ceasefire between Israel and Hamas continues to be in effect, but both sides still have their fingers on the trigger, according to Reuters. 163 Palestinians and four Israeli’s were killed in the conflict.

Foggy conditions caused a traffic accident in southeast Texas on Thanksgiving. At least two people were killed in the 100-care pileup on Interstate 10.

Bonus – Cash Warren posted a photo of his wife Jessica Alba making their Thanksgiving turkey.

