Here’s what you need to know before markets open.

1. Global stocks get lift from hopes for a vaccine. But Mnuchin’s decision to nix Fed lending programs has hit some assets harder than others.

2. ‘Big Short’ investor Michael Burry turned bearish on some big names. Here are 5 stocks he dumped from his portfolio in the third quarter.

3. UK retail sales roared higher in October, ahead of lockdown. British consumers are now buying almost a third of all goods online.

4. Say hello to the “Zillennials” asGen Z comes of age. Their surging economic power will upend the investing landscape over the next decade, Bank of America says.

5. The S&P 500 will surge 7% into year-end, according to Fundstrat. Here are the 10 reasons why.

6. Earnings expected. Foot Locker results are due.

7. On the data docket. Baker Hughes’ weekly US oil rig count is next.

8. Deutsche Bank knows how you can capitalise on an economic recovery. The firm offers 6 stocks poised to surge amid vaccine progress â€” including one with 83% upside.

9. Experts are still bullish on bitcoin despite its latest surge above $US18,000. A crypto CEO outlines his expectation for continued gains, and shares another crypto bet he recommends.

10. Jefferies says traders should be seeking companies with accelerating sales growth. The bank’s analysts say to buy these 15 cheap, unheralded stocks poised to take off.

