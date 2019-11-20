Getty

Here is what you need to know.

1. Apple’s stock has ‘room to run’ another 10%, says Morgan Stanley. The stock is “under owned,” analyst Katy Huberty told CNBC. “Even the top 100” Apple investors “have a position that’s less than the S&P 500 weighting.”

2. Unicorn stock-trading app Robinhood arrives in Europe to revolutionise investing. Here’s why the company may be too late.

3. ‘Thank you, WeWork’ – two of the coworking startup’s biggest rivals are cashing in after its public meltdown. “Landlords are considering going in our direction that maybe weren’t before,” CBRE boss Robert Sulentic told analysts this month.

4. Alibaba prices its Hong Kong share offer at HK$176 a share, raising $US12.9 billion. The Chinese e-commerce giant has confirmed the deal for 500 million shares.

5. Argentina’s political uncertainty and debt crisis are torpedoing its green energy push. In Argentina’s sunny Mendoza province, officials had been preparing to break ground on the Vecaso solar park, a 115 megawatt project costing $US90 million but now that project is in limbo.

6. Target pushed up more than 9% in premarket trading after it raised its full-year profit forecast after posting better-than-expected quarterly comparable sales on Wednesday. The retailer expects a strong holiday shopping season, sending its shares up 8% in trading before the bell.

7. Facebook launched an experimental meme app called Whale. Whale is an image-editing app that lets users create memes using either their own photos or stock photos.

8. Stocks are dropping on Wednesday. US futures underlying the Dow (-0.3%), the S&P 500 (-0.3%) and the Nasdaq (-0.4%) are falling. In Europe, stocks are sliding, with DAX (-0.8%) and Euro Stoxx 50 (-0.6%) down. Asian stocks closed poorly, with the Nikkei (-0.6%), Shanghai Composite (-0.6%) and Hang Seng (-0.6%) falling.

9. Today is an interesting day for earnings.Victoria’s Secret owner L Brands releases earnings later.

10. Today is a big day for market watchers. FOMC minutes will be released later.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.