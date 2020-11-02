AP/Richard Drew





Welcome to 10 Things Before the Opening Bell. Sign up here to get this email in your inbox every morning.





Here’s what you need to know before markets open.

1. Global stocks rise after China data soothes some nerves. A second lockdown across England comes into force on Thursday, leaving the pound trailing other major currencies. See what the markets are doing.

2. China’s factory data shows near decade-high boom. Asia’s second-largest economy is recovering from its start-of-the-year weakness, but declining export demand still poses a risk.

3. Stocks will have ‘real problems’ if Trump loses. Legendary investor Mark Mobius said Joe Biden’s proposed tax increases will be bad for US markets and for some countries in Asia.

4. 3 trades to hedge against a split government. Investors looking to hedge against a divided government following the 2020 elections will need to look beyond buying Treasurys, JPMorgan said.

5. Investors were disappointed with mega-cap tech guidance. Here’s why long-term investors should diversify into 5G companies, the Chinese digital economy, and cyclical tech stocks, according to UBS.

6. Earnings expected. PayPal, Mondelez, FirstEnergy, and RyanAir are highlights.

7. On the data docket. IHS Markit Purchasing Managers Index is scheduled for release. The 3-month and 6-month bill auctions are due.

8. Inside an investment firm that made a 105% annual return on capital for 10 years. Unpacking Universa Investments’ patented ‘tail-risk hedging’ strategy.

9. Wall Street’s fear gauge is flashing warning signs. The VIX is displaying an unusual kink that suggests traders are bracing for post-election market madness.

10. Top stock picks for the rest of earnings season.Jefferies has identified 13 stocks it sees poised to surge on strong results.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.