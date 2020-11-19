



Here’s what you need to know before markets open.

1. Global stocks tumble as COVID-19 spread douses vaccine optimism. See what markets are doing today.

2. A Tesla rival is going public at a $US5.4 billion valuation. The British startup is set to list on the NASDAQ via a SPAC set up by a former Marvel Comics CEO.

3. Uber will soar 22% next year. Here’s why Wedbush boosted their price target for the ride-hailing firm to $US60 from $US49, implying a 22% rally from current levels.

4. Bitcoin’s massive rally is different from the 2017 ‘speculative frenzy.’ The current boom is driven by institutional buy-in and investors looking for a hedge against paper money, investor Mike Novogratz said.

5. Four sub-sectors poised to be the ‘next big thing.’ After tech and consumer discretionary sectors dominated the last decade, UBS said investors should look elsewhere for the next market leader.

6. Earnings expected. Intuit and Workday are highlights.

7. On the data docket. Continuing jobless claims, ADP employment change, and the EIA’s natural gas storage change are due.

8. Morgan Stanley knows how you can profit from an earnings rebound.The firm has pinpointed 21 stocks with upside of more than 50%.

9. An op-ed from ‘Shark Tank’ judge Kevin O’Leary. The renowned investor explained why he’s betting big on psychedelics, and how investors should be thinking about the opportunity.

10. One man’s journey from community college to Wall Street. Kris Sidial, who’s made a big name for himself trading volatility, shares his proven two-pronged approach.

