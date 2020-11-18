Kyodo News/Getty Images





Welcome to 10 Things Before the Opening Bell. Sign up here to get this email in your inbox every morning.







For the biggest stories in politics, sign up here for 10 Things in Politics You Need to Know Today â€” launching soon!



Here’s what you need to know before markets open.

1. Global shares are down as concern picks up over the economy. Here’s what the markets are doing.

2. Billionaire Mike Novogratz says Bitcoin will hit $US65,000. This was his advice to ‘Game of Thrones’ star Maisie Williams.

3. Hedge fund boss Ray Dalio isn’t so convinced about Bitcoin. Here are his three reasons why.

4. Goldman Sachs thinks the S&P 500 will surge 21% in 2021. Corporate profits will recover and push earnings per share to record highs.

5. Investor Howard Marks warns against chasing the vaccine rally. Distressed assets aren’t what they were in the spring, he says.

6. Earnings include Nvidia, Target Corp, and Lowe’s.

7. On the data docket. Monthly housing starts and weekly EIA oil inventory figures are coming up.

8. RBC says the US digital health industry has been accelerated 5 years by COVID-19. The firm recommends buying these 25 healthcare-tech stocks to reap the benefits.

9. Morgan Stanley says to start betting now on a roaring economic comeback.The firm’s investment chief told us 5 parts of the stock market to buy, and explained why we’re entering a different type of bull market.

10. Veteran investor Bill Smead weighs in on Warren Buffett’s recent moves. He explains why Berkshire Hathaway plowed billions into healthcare stocks, and why it sold Apple and Costco.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.