Here is what you need to know.

The final poll for the Italian referendum is in. The last poll taken before the December 4 constitutional referendum shows 37% ‘YES,’ 42% ‘NO,’ and 21% undecided, according to a tweet from Bloomberg Euro-Area Economist Maxime Sbaihi.

The euro is on a record losing streak. Light selling on Friday has the single currency down 0.1% at 1.0615 against the dollar and on track for a 10th straight day of losses, something that has never happened before, according to the Financial Times.

China’s housing market is cooling down. Data released by the National Bureau of Statistics showed home prices in China’s biggest cities rose 1.1% month-over-month, nearly half of the 2.1% gain seen in September, Reuters says. On a year-over-year basis, prices jumped 12.3%.

Tesla merger with SolarCirt has been given the green light. More than 85% of Tesla shareholders voted in favour of the $2 billion deal.

Volkswagen is axing 30,000 jobs. The layoffs come as part of a restructuring program that aims to save the German automaker 3.7 billion euros ($3.9 billion) annually over the next five years.

Salesforce.com beats. The company beat on both the top and bottom lines, earning $0.24 per share on revenue of $2.14 billion. “I’m delighted to announce that we expect to deliver our first $10 billion year during our fiscal year 2018, which puts us well on the path to reach $20 billion faster than any other enterprise software company,” CEO Marc Benioff said in the earnings release.

Nike hikes its dividend. The athletic apparel giant raised its quarterly cash dividend 13% to $0.18 per share. “Nike has a consistent track record of delivering value to our shareholders and today’s announcement marks the 15th consecutive year we have increased our dividend,” Nike President and CEO Mark Parker said in a statement.

Stock markets around the world are mixed. Japan’s Nikkei (+0.6%) booked solid gains overnight and Britain’s FTSE (-0.5%) trails in Europe. The S&P 500 is set to open lower by 0.1% near 2,184.

Earnings reporting is light. Abercrombie & Fitch and Foot Locker are among the names reporting ahead of the opening bell.

US economic data is absent. However, the Baker Hughes rig count will be released at 1 p.m. ET. The US 10-year yield is up 1 basis point at 2.31%.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.