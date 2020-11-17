Reuters The spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York





Here’s what you need to know before markets open.

1. Global shares ease as vaccine euphoria wanes.See how markets are reacting to a raft of new COVID-19 restrictions on movement across the US.

2. Tesla shares soared 13% as the electric-car maker is set to become one of the 10 most valuable companies in the S&P 500 index on December 21.

3. Elon Musk’s wealth grew by $US15 billion after Tesla finally scored an entry into the S&P 500 index. The billionaire is on track to become the world’s third-richest individual.

4. Europe’s pandemic debt burden is large but sustainable. Low interest rates in the eurozone mean the cost of payments on this debt burden will be contained for years to come, said ECB chief economist Philip Lane.

5. The S&P 500 will climb 8% in 2021. Investors should seek out companies that can deliver earnings growth that hasn’t yet been priced in, Morgan Stanley said.

6. Berkshire Hathaway plowed billions into Pfizer, Merck. The company disclosed a fresh batch of pharmaceutical holdings in a regulatory filing on Monday.

7. Earnings expected. Walmart, Home Depot, and Imperial Brands are highlights.

8. On the data docket. Speeches from Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell and Bank of New York Fed President John Williams are due.

9. Barclays details its ultimate strategy for picking stay-at-home market winners. And shares 2 stocks all investors should own before the recovery accelerates.

10. How AllianceBernstein’s former CEO built a disruptive boutique shop. Peter Kraus also shares the 3 areas he’s looking at for investing opportunities.

