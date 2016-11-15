Here is what you need to know.

The bond market rout is abating. Heavy selling that has engulfed bond markets around the world over the past couple of days appears to be letting up. The US 10-year yield is lower by 5 basis points at 2.21%, down from nearly 2.30% early Monday. Elsewhere, yields are lower across Europe with Italy’s 10-year down 8 bps at 1.99%.

Germany’s economy grew less than expected. The German economy expanded at a 0.2% quarter-over-quarter clip, missing the 0.3% growth that economists were expecting. According to Reuters, the disappointing print was the result of a slowdown in foreign trade. The euro is stronger by 0.3% at 1.0770 against the dollar.

UK inflation slowed. Data from the Office for National Statistics showed consumer prices in United Kingdom rose 0.9% year-over-year in October, down from the 1.0% that was seen in September. Stripping out the volatile food and energy components, prices climbed at a 1.2% clip, down from September’s 1.5%. The British pound is down 0.8% at 1.2401 versus the dollar.

The head of the SEC is stepping down. Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Mary Jo White announced on Monday that she will leave her post at the end of the Obama administration.

Nasdaq just crowned one of the most senior women on Wall Street. Bob Greifeld is making the move to chairman of the board, and that means COO Adena Friedman has been named CEO.

Warren Buffett is loading up on airlines. A 13-F filed on Monday showed Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway amassed holdings in American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, and United Continental.

Apple is looking into smart glasses. The product is in early testing and wouldn’t be available until 2018 at the earliest, according to Bloomberg sources.

Stock markets around the world trade mixed. Overnight, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng (+0.5%) led while Australia’s ASX (-0.4%) lagged. In Europe, Britain’s FTSE (+0.9%) is out front. The S&P 500 is set to open higher by 0.2% near 2,168.

Earnings reports trickle out. Dick’s Sporting Goods, Home Depot, and TJX Cos will report ahead of the opening bell.

US economic data picks back up. Empire manufacturing and retail sales will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET and business inventories will cross the wires at 10 a.m. ET.

