Here's what you need to know before markets open.

1. Global shares rose, but the COVID-19 vaccine rally is fading. Tech stocks recovered some of the week’s losses.See how markets are reacting here.

2. China’s Xi Jinping personally blocked Ant Group’s historic $US37 billion IPO after Jack Ma criticised government officials over new regulations. The billionaire’s comments didn’t go down well with the president.

3. Stocks in these 11 industries are set to rocket higher once a COVID-19 vaccine propels economic recovery in a post-pandemic world, according to UBS.

4. Why healthcare stocks are the best value sector to buy right now. The sector has rallied 6% since Election Day, but is still trading at bargain levels, Goldman Sachs said.

5. Monday’s mammoth shift to value stocks sparked the biggest one-day rotation since the financial crisis. Expect similar trading frenzies throughout 2021, JPMorgan said.

6. Earnings expected. Rosneft and Hapag-Lloyd are highlights.

7. On the data docket. Bank of New York Fed President John Williams’ speech and producer price indexes are due.

8. Why the rotation into value stocks isn’t finished. And 4 of the cheapest market areas that offer the most upside, according to Morningstar.

9. The CEO of a $US3.5 billion investing firm details his unlikely career path. Richard Selvala of Harvest Volatility Management also outlines 2 options trades to make now.

10. Goldman Sachs says the S&P 500 will surge 20% over the next year. The firm also offers 3 trades to make in anticipation of the rally.

