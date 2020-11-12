Angela Weiss/Getty Images People walk by the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in lower Manhattan.





Here’s what you need to know before markets open.

1. Global stocks slide as COVID-19 vaccine relief fades. Parts of the US have imposed new restrictions and here is how the markets have reacted.

2. The UK economy grew at a record 15% pace in the third quarter. But rising COVID-19 deaths threaten its recovery.

3. Oil demand won’t recover until well into 2021.The IEA warns a vaccine will have little immediate impact.

4. Goldman Sachs looked at stock performance of 600 companies since the 2008 financial crisis. Here’s what the ones that almost always won have in common.

5. “OK, Boomer.” Deutsche Bank calls for a tax to narrow the generational wealth gap.

6. Earnings expected – Disney, Cisco, Palantir Technologies, and GoodRX all report results.

7. On the data docket – Initial weekly jobless claims and monthly consumer price inflation are due.

8. One of the world’s best stock-pickers shares his secrets. 4 pillars of investing from Alex Umansky, who is making 6 times more than his competition this year.

9. Why Pfizer and BioNTech’s vaccine-efficacy news means a faster return to normal. And 16 stocks set to bounce back rapidly as soon as COVID-19 fears recede.

10. Warren Buffett likely sold $US4 billion of Apple shares and dumped more Wells Fargo stock last quarter. This is according to Berkshire Hathaway expert David Kass, who shared his forecast.

