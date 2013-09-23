REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch German Chancellor and leader of the Christian Democratic Union ( CDU) Angela Merkel gestures before a CDU party board meeting in Berlin September 23, 2013, the day after the German general election. German Chancellor Angela Merkel faces the daunting prospect of persuading her centre-left rivals to keep her in power after her conservatives notched up their best election result in more than two decades but fell short of an absolute majority.

Good morning. Here’s what you need to know.

Markets in Asia were mixed in overnight trading. The Japanese Nikkei fell 0.2%, the Hong Kong Hang Seng fell 0.6%, and the Shanghai Composite rose 1.3%. European markets are in the red across the board, led lower by London, Germany, and Spain, both down 0.5%. In the United States, futures point to a negative open.

Incumbent German chancellor Angela Merkel’s CDU party took the highest share of the vote since 1990 in Sunday’s national elections. However, FDP — CDU’s coalition partner in the current government — failed to garner the necessary 5% of the vote in order to participate in the new government, which means the center-right CDU will likely have to form a coalition with the center-left SPD, the party that took the second-largest share of the vote.

Markit’s September flash China manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) rose to 51.2 from 50.1 in August, exceeding consensus estimates for a smaller advance to 50.9. Any number above 50 indicates expansion, so the preliminary numbers for September mark an acceleration in the pace of growth in China’s manufacturing sector.

Euro area flash composite PMI rose to 51.2 from 51.5 in August — the highest in 27 months — beating expectations for an advance to 51.8. The composite reading was propelled higher by the services PMI, which rose to 52.1 from 50.7, indicating acceleration in the growth of the euro area’s services sector. The manufacturing PMI, meanwhile, unexpectedly fell to 51.1 from 51.4, marking a slight deceleration in the pace of euro area manufacturing growth.

Germany flash manufacturing PMI unexpectedly fell to 51.3 from 51.8 in August. Economists were looking for a rise to 52.2. Flash services PMI, however, rose to 54.4 from August’s 52.8 reading, coming in well above estimates for a rise to 53.0.

France flash manufacturing PMI unexpectedly fell to 49.5 from 49.7 in August, marking an acceleration in the pace of contraction in French manufacturing. Economists had hoped the index would rise to 50.1 in September, indicating a shift from contraction to expansion. Flash services PMI, meanwhile, advanced to 50.7 from 48.9 in August, reinforcing the trend of stronger services and weaker manufacturing in the euro area in September so far.

The Chicago Fed’s monthly National Activity Index is released at 8:30 AM ET. Economists expect the index to rise to -0.05 from last month’s -0.15 reading.

Rounding out the data this morning is Markit’s U.S. flash manufacturing PMI reading, due out at 8:58 AM. Economists predict the index advanced to 54.0 from August’s 53.1 reading. Follow the release LIVE on Business Insider »

Presidents of three Federal Reserve banks will speak today. Atlanta Fed president Dennis Lockhart kicks things off in New York at 9:20 AM, followed by New York Fed president William Dudley at 9:30. Dallas Fed president Richard Fisher closes out the schedule with a speech in Texas at 1:30 PM.

The death toll from this weekend’s terrorist attack on a shopping mall in Nairobi is now at least 59, according to reports. Gunfire and blasts continued to be heard in the mall Monday, marking the third day of the attack, as hostages remained trapped inside the mall.

