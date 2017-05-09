Here is what you need to know.

South Korea goes to the polls. Barring a major upset, liberal Moon Jae-in, who is open to dialogue with North Korea, is expected to win, Reuters says.

UK retail sales bounce back. Data released by the Retail Sales Monitor from the British Retail Consortium on Tuesday showed that retail sales for the month of April surged 5.6% versus a year ago after slipping 1% in March.

Bitcoin tops $US1,700. The cryptocurrency trades up 4.3% at $US1,728 a coin. It’s up 81% so far this year.

Jeff Gundlach doesn’t like US stocks. Speaking at the Sohn Investment conference, Gundlach, the founder of Double Line Capital, told attendeesto to go long the iShares Emerging Markets ETF and short the S&P 500.

Hertz tanks after missing big on earnings. The rental car company lost an adjusted $US1.61 per share, missing the $US0.84 loss that Wall Street was anticipating by a wide margin. Share tumbled as much as 15% in extended trading on Monday.

SPONSOR CONTENT BY ORACLECFOs can transform their organisation into an analytics powerhouse with the right talent, tools, and strategy.The gun maker said sell-through of its products from independent distributors to retailers fell 7% after seeing a strong run up ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

The CEO of Qantas Airlines took a pie to the face while giving a speech. CEO Alan Joyce was talking about his airlines’ recent decision to begin non-stop flights from London to Perth when a man ran up to the podium and pied him in the face, City AM says. “If there are any more pies, can you get it over with now?” Joyce asked.

Stock markets are higher. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng (+1.3%) led the gains in Asia and Germany’s DAX (+0.5%) trails in Europe. The S&P 500 is set to open little changed near 2,400.

Earnings reporting remains heavy. Allergan, Office Depot, and Valeant report ahead of the opening bell while Disney, Priceline, and Yelp are among the names releasing their quarterly results after markets close.

US economic is light. JOLTS Job Openings will be released at 10 a.m. ET. The US 10-year yield is unchanged at 2.39% its highest since the end of March.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.