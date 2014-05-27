REUTERS/Thomas Peter An aerial view shows decommissioned German-made Marder fighting vehicles in the compound of the Koch Battle Tank Dismantling firm in the eastern village of Rockensussra, some 300 km (186 miles) south west of Berlin, May 6, 2014.

Good morning! Here’s what you need to know.

China Sinks Vietnamese Fishing Boat. Vietnamese and Chinese ships have been running into each other near a disputed oil rig ever since China towed a platform to the site earlier this month, BI’s Michael Kelley notes. But it’s the first time a ship has been sunk.

France And The UK Rocked By Euroskepitcs. France’s far-right National Front and the UK’s Independence Party scored huge victories in this weekend’s elections for seats in the European Parliament. Although centrist parties retained a comfortable majority in Belgium, the political establishment on both sides of the channel has basically received votes of no-confidence.

Pfizer Officially Drops AstraZeneca Bid. AstraZeneca had spurned the most recent off of $US120 billion. But…”under U.K. takeover rules … Pfizer could submit another offer for AstraZeneca in six months,” WSJ says.

Chicken Deal. Pilgrim’s Pride is offering to buy Hillshire Brands for $US45.00 per share in a deal worth $US6.4 billion. CNBC’s Dominic Chu observes Hillshire had recently cut its own deal to buy Pinnacle Foods for $US4.3 billion.

Lagarde Warns On Banks’ ‘Ransom’. IMF chief Christine Lagarde warned banks continue to practice a form of capitalism that is “more extractive than inclusive,” the FT says. “The size and complexity of the megabanks meant that, in some ways, they could hold policymakers to ransom. The implicit subsidy they derived from being too-big-too-fail came from their ability to borrow more cheaply than smaller banks — magnifying risk and undercutting competition.”

New Emissions Regulations. Next week, the Obama administration will roll out a states-based cap-and-trade system. Key items energy companies will be watching for include “the percentage by which companies and states must reduce carbon emissions, which is expected to be proposed in a range instead of a single number,” WSJ says. “The baseline year against which those reductions are calculated will also be closely monitored.”

Data: Non-Housing Categories. At 8:30 we get durable goods orders for April; expectations are for a slight retreat. At 9:45 we get PMI flash services for May, with a slight increase forecast. Conference board consumer confidence, coming in at 10, is also expected to have improved. Finally we get Richmond and Dallas Fed surveys at 10 and 10:30, respectively.



Data: Housing Categories. At 9 we get the latest reading for FHFA home price index. Price growth is expected to have slowed a tick to 0.5% from 0.6%. Also at that hour we get the latest Case-Shiller reading, which is also expected to have slowed 0.1 ppts to 0.7%.

Piketty. In an email to Business Insider, the French economist said he would soon respond to the FT’s findings of discrepancies in his data in an update to “Capital in the 21st Century”‘s online index. The FT, meanwhile, doubled down on their critique, finding in an editorial that “problems with Prof Piketty’s data undermines his thesis that capitalism has a natural tendency for wealth to become ever more concentrated in the hands of the rich.”

Markets. U.S. futures were higher. Stocks in Asia finished with mixed gains. Europe stocks were up.

