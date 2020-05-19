David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe/Getty Images

Here’s what you need to know before the markets open.

1. Asian stocks rise after Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine delivers early positive results. US futures slid after Trump sent the WHO a 30-day ultimatum to make “substantive improvements” following its response to the coronavirus outbreak.

2.Moderna’s vaccine results added more than $US5 billion to the ‘big 4′ airlines’ market values. United stock surged 21% on Monday, Delta and Southwest jumped more than 13%, and American rose 9% as investors bet on an industry recovery.

3. Chinese oil demand has reportedly almost rebounded to pre-pandemic levels. Gasoline and diesel are leading the oil recovery, as commuters are choosing to drive rather than use public transport.

4. TikTok poaches Disney’s top streaming executive to be its new CEO. Kevin Mayer, Disney’s head of streaming, will now oversee all the video-sharing app’s global operations out of Los Angeles.

5. JPMorgan hands out $US30 billion in loans to small businesses. The bank approved more than $US45 billion in new credit for its clients impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

6. Zoom suspends new free user registrations in China. The video-conferencing provider is limiting new user registrations in mainland China to enterprise customers only.

7. US overtakes China as most attractive country for renewables investment. In an annual ranking of top 40 renewable energy markets worldwide by consultancy EY, the US was ranked first for the first time since 2016.

8. Asian stocks are up. In Europe, Germany’s DAX fell 0.8%, Britain’s FTSE 100 fell 0.7%, and the Euro Stoxx 50 fell 0.7%. In Asia, China’s Shanghai Composite rose 0.8%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 1.8%, and Japan’s Nikkei rose 1.4% at the close. In the US, futures underlying the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq fell between 0.3% and 0.9%.

9. First-quarter results expected. Walmart and Home Depot are highlights.

10. On the data docket today. Housing Starts and Building Permits are due. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will testify before the Senate about the coronavirus and economic uncertainty.

