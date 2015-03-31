Reuters/Sergei Karpukhin People walk during a heavy snowfall in central Moscow.

Here is what you need to know ahead of the final day of the first quarter.

Greek leaders have left Brussels without a deal. Those familiar with the talks were quick to point out this is a slow moving process and talks did not breakdown. According to one unnamed official, “Significant steps of progress were made. The technical teams will continue to collect data in Athens.” Greece’s 3-year yield is higher by 57 basis points at 21.29%.

Turkey is experiencing a massive blackout.Tuesday’s blackout has impacted more than 40 of the country’s 81 provinces, hitting the capital city of Ankara and Turkey’s largest city, Istanbul. Reports suggest this is the biggest blackout the country has seen in 15 years. Turkey’s lira is down 0.3% at 2.6155.

Euro area deflation eased in March.Consumer prices in the region slipped 0.1% year-over-year, topping the 0.3% YoY decline that was anticipated. Tuesday’s reading shows the pace of the decline in prices is slowing, perhaps evidence the European Central Bank’s quantitative easing program is taking hold.The euro is lower by 0.9% at 1.0740.

UK GDP saw an upward revision. Fourth quarter Final GDP saw a revision up to 0.6% quarter-over-quarter from its previous reading of 0.5% QoQ. Business investment provided a boost, climbing 3.7%. Great Britain’s pound is off 0.1% at 1.4800.

German retail sales topped estimates.Retail sales rose 3.6% YoY, just missing the 3.7% YoY that was anticipated. Tuesday’s reading saw sales slow from the 5.0% clip in January. On a monthly basis, sales slid 0.5% from the prior month. Germany’s 10-year yield is on session lows, down 1 basis point at 0.195%.



China will begin deposit insurance in May. Beijing will guarantee 500,000 yuan (approximately $US81,000) in an effort to open up its financial system. The People’s Bank of China and other government entities will have the power to raise the ceiling, if necessary. China’s yuan edged up 0.1% to 6.1997.

Fed Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer wants more stringent rules on shadow banks. Reuters reports, “Fed Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer offered a framework to more tightly regulate the lending activities of hedge funds, mutual funds and other non-bank entities.” However, Fischer made sure to clarify these were merely suggestions, and were not close to becoming rules.

Cablevision is trying to buy New York Daily News for $US1. Cablevision boss, James Dolan, $US1 offer for the money-losing tabloid. Reuters says the bid, “takes into account the New York Daily News’ reported $US30 million annual loss and $US150 million investment in a printing press, and declining circulation that relies heavily on newsstand sales rather than on subscriptions.”

Global stock markets are mostly lower. Japan’s Nikkei (-1.2%) and China’s Shanghai Composite (-1.1%) paced the decline in Asia while Britain’s FTSE (-0.9%) leads the way lower in Europe.

US economic data flows. Case-Shiller 20-city Index is due out at 9 a.m. ET while Chicago PMI is scheduled for 9:45 a.m. ET and consumer confidence is set for 10 a.m. ET.

