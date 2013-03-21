Good morning. Here’s what you need to know.



Asian markets were mixed in overnight trading with the Nikkei rising 1.34 per cent to a 4.5-year high, on the FOMC statement and expectations of more easing from the Bank of Japan. Europe is selling off and U.S. futures are modestly lower.

The European Central Bank has said it will provide Cyprus with Emergency Liquidity Assistance (ELA) only until March 25. But if Cyprus does not have a deal by then, the ECB will pull the plug on the ELA. This comes after the Cypriot parliament rejected a deal that involved a tax on deposits. Officials are now considering nationalizing the pension funds of semi-state owned companies and issuing natural gas linked bonds, and taxes on deposits of the largest investors, according to Reuters. Europe is a complete disaster and its luck may have just run out >

Euro-area composite PMI which measures services and manufacturing output fell to 46.5 in March, from 47.9 in February. A reading below 50 indicates contraction. German manufacturing PMI fell to 48.9, and French manufacturing PMI held steady at 43.9.

China HSBC Flash PMI climbed to 51.7 in March, from 50.4 in February. This beat expectations for 50.8. Proof that China is serious about financial reform >

Initial jobless claims is out at 8:30 a.m. ET, followed by Flash PMI for March at 8:58 a.m. ET. Consensus is for initial claims to rise to 340,000 and for the PMI index to ease to 55. Follow the release at Business Insider >

Oracle missed expectations when it reported Q3 earnings of $0.65 per share ex-items, on revenue of $8.97 billion. Analysts were looking for earnings of $0.66 per share, on revenue of $9.37 billion. The stock is down over 8 per cent in pre-market trading.

FedEx profits tumbled 31 per cent in the third quarter on poor airfreight business. The company also lowered its earnings guidance and now expects between $1.90 and $2.10 per share in Q4, and $6 – $6.20 per share for the year, missing expectations for $2.12 and $6.35 per share respectively. JPMorgan: 15 stocks that will save you from a market sell-off >

Japanese exports fell 2.9 per cent year-over-year (YoY), missing expectations for a 0.9 per cent rise. Imports were up 11.9 per cent of the years.

The FHFA house price index for January is out at 9 a.m. ET, followed by existing home sales for February and the Philadelphia Fed Survey for March at 10 a.m. ET. Consensus is for home prices to rise 0.7 per cent month-over-month (mum) and for existing home sales to rise to an annual rate of 5.01 million. Meanwhile, the business conditions index is expected to rise to -1.5, from -12.5. Follow the release at Business Insider >

UK retail sales were up 2.1 per cent month-over-month in February, beating expectations of a 0.4 per cent increase.

