Trump meets Merkel.German Chancellor Angela Merkel visits the White House on Friday, marking her first face-to-face meeting with President Donald Trump, Reuters reports. NATO and Russia are among the topics that will be discussed.

Australia’s mining downturn appears to be over. “A key theme in this month’s release is the improved momentum in the mining states of Queensland and Western Australia,” Giulia Lavinia Specchia and Cherelle Murphy, members of ANZ’s economics team said in regards to the bank’s monthly “Stateometer.”

Dan Loeb is raising cash. Loeb’s Third Point opened to new money about six months ago, the first time it’s done that since 2014. The minimum investment for those investing directly is $US10 million.

Apple is opening 2 new R&D centres in China. Apple will open new research and development centres in Shanghai and Suzhou, the company announced on its Chinese website on Friday.

Nintendo is ramping up production of its new Switch console. The video game maker says it will double production of its Switch console to 16 million units or more for the year ahead, the Wall Street Journal says.

France is probing Airbus’ jet deals. French authorities have joined UK authorities in looking into Airbus’ use of third-party agents to win jetliner contracts, Reuters reports.

Here comes the first enterprise tech IPO of the year. Mulesoft priced its initial public offering at $US17 a share, above the $US12 to $US14 range that was expected. The stock will trade under the ticker “MULE.”

Stock markets around the world are mixed. China’s Shanghai Composite (-1%) lagged in Asia and Spain’s IBEX (+1.9%) leads in Europe. The S&P 500 is set to open little changed near 2,381.

Earnings reports trickle out. Tiffany will release its quarterly results ahead of the opening bell.

US economic data is light. Industrial production will be released at 9:15 a.m. ET and University of Michigan consumer confidence will cross the wires at 10 a.m. ET.

