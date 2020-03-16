REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Here’s what you need to know before the markets open.

1. ‘This is war’: Stocks, oil, Treasury yields, and bitcoin plunge as the Fed’s rate cut fails to allay coronavirus fears. “The Federal Reserve has panicked. It didn’t just fire its bazooka, it dropped an atom bomb of liquidity and monetary stimulus.”

2. Here’s why global stocks are plunging despite the ‘big bazookas’ from central banks around the world. Investors expect a bigger, coordinated response from governments.

3. Warren Buffett’s daughter has quarantined herself after potential exposure to coronavirus. Susie Buffett, 66, may have been exposed to the virus when she sat next to a reverend who tested positive for coronavirus days later.

4. Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, and 6 other banks suspend share buybacks to deal with ‘unprecedented challenge’ from the coronavirus outbreak. The banks want to use their “significant capital and liquidity to provide maximum support to individuals, small businesses, and the broader economy through lending and other important services.”

5. Airlines seek emergency aid as coronavirus brings industry to near-halt. Airlines made unprecedented cuts to flights, costs, and staffing on Monday, and stepped up calls for emergency government aid, as coronavirus lockdowns and new travel restrictions hit more major routes.

6. Fiat Chrysler halts production in Europe as coronavirus hits demand. The Italian-American carmaker is suspending output for two weeks at most of its European plants to protect staff against the pandemic and adjust to a slump in demand.

7. Starbucks temporarily moves to ‘to go’ model amid virus outbreak. The coffee giant will stop using seating in both its café and patio areas and temporarily close stores in communities with high numbers of cases.

8. Stocks are down. European equities plunged, with Germany’s DAX down 10.4%, Britain’s FTSE 100 down 7.5%, and the Euro Stoxx 50 down 11.8%. Asian indexes closed lower, with China’s Shanghai Composite down 3.4%, Japan’s Nikkei down 2.5%, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng down 4%. US stocks are set to open lower. Futures underlying the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq were down more than 4.5% after earlier reaching their “limit down” bands of 5%.

9. Earnings season is winding down. Kindred Biosciences is one highlight.

10. There’s some key data out. The latest NY Empire State Manufacturing reading will be closely watched.

