The CBO’s findings on ‘Trumpcare’ are out. The Congressional Budget Office says that House GOP plan to replace Obamacare would shrink the federal budget deficit by more than $US300 billion over the next decade and cause as many as 24 million people to lose their health insurance.

The Fed begins a 2-day meeting. Markets are pricing in a 100% probability of a 25 basis point Fed rate hike when the meeting concludes on Wednesday, according to Bloomberg World Interest Rate Probability data. Traders will be paying close attention to the Fed’s dot plot, or path for interest rate hikes.

Brexit is coming. UK Prime Minister Theresa May has been granted the power to trigger Article 50, however, she’s not expected to begin the formal process of the UK’s exit from the EU until the end of the month. The British pound is down 0.7% at 1.2131 versus the dollar.

China’s retail sales grew at their slowest pace in 11 years. National Bureau of Statistics data released on Tuesday showed retail sales climbed 9.5% versus a year ago in January and February, making for their smallest increase since 2006. However, auto sales were facing a tough comparison due to last year’s subsidy on new small-engine cars.

Bill Ackman folds on Valeant. Ackman’s Pershing Square will sell its entire 27.2 million share stake in Valeant, saying in a statement, “At its current market value, the Valeant position represented 1.5% to 3% of the various Pershing Square funds; however, the investment required a disproportionately large amount of time and resources. As a result, we elected to sell our investment and realise a large tax loss which will enable us to dedicate more time to our other portfolio companies and new investment opportunities.” Shares of Valeant are down nearly 14% ahead of the opening bell.

Verizon tried to cut its Yahoo purchase price by $US925 million. Verizon and Yahoo eventually agreed to reduce the price to $US4.48 billion, or $US350 million less than the original deal, Reuters says.

Toshiba missed its earnings deadline — again. Shares of Toshiba slid 8% after the company missed the deadline to report its third quarter earnings. However, it was granted a one-month extension as it continues to iron out the problems at its US nuclear unit, Reuters reports.

Volkswagen’s core brand struggles. The German automaker reported earnings from its VW brand of 1.9 billion euros ($US2.02 billion), down 11.1% versus a year ago, as it continues to deal with the fallout from its emissions scandal. Revenue for 2016 slipped 0.8% to 105.7 billion euros.

US economic data is light. PPI will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Stock markets around the world are mixed. Japan’s Nikkei (+0.1%) eked out a gain in Asia and France’s CAC (-0.2%) lags in Europe. The S&P 500 is set to open little changed near 2,373.

