Reuters / Kevin Lamarque

Here’s what you need to know before the markets open.

1. ‘Just a plaster on a deep wound’: Stocks, oil, and bond yields rebound after Trump teases coronavirus relief. “This looks like a short-term bounce on oversold levels, not a meaningful turn.”

2. ‘Headed for permanent recession’: Paul Krugman sounds the alarm after Treasury yields tumble and interest rates plunge. “Markets are implicitly predicting not just a recession, but multiple years of economic weakness.”

3. Tesla plans to expand car parts production capacity in Shanghai. Elon Musk’s electric-car maker plans to add lines to make more battery packs, electric motors, and motor controllers, according to a document it submitted to the Chinese government that was seen by Reuters.

4. Aon buys Willis for $US30 billion in world’s largest insurance deal. The acquisition combines the second- and third-largest brokers globally, creating a company worth almost $US80 billion.

5. Blackstone is in talks to take developer SOHO China private in a $US4 billion deal. The US private-equity titan began exclusive discussions with the major office developer in early February, two sources told Reuters.

6. US sanctions have idled a quarter of Iranian oil rigs. Sanctions have choked the country’s key oil industry, according to a Reuters review of financial documents and industry sources.

7. Snap’s second-ever partner summit will now be online only, as major tech events are postponed and cancelled over coronavirus fears. At its last summit, the social-media giant revealed new features such as letting users share their Stories on third-party apps.

8. Stocks rallied after Monday’s brutal sell-off. In Europe, Germany’s DAX rose 1.5%, Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 2.1%, and the Euro Stoxx 50 rose 1.4%. In Asia, China’s Shanghai Composite rose 1.8%, South Korea’s KOSPI rose 0.4%, Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.9%, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 1.4%. US stocks are set to open higher. Futures underlying the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq climbed between 2.6% and 2.9%.

9. Key European earnings are out. Deutsche Post and Informa are two of the highlights.

10. Economic data is due. Figures for US business optimism will be closely watched.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.