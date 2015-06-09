Reuters/Kevin Lamarque A U.S. Marine Osprey sends up a big wash of rain as as it lands near the Bavarian town of Kruen, Germany.

Here is what you need to know.

China’s economy showed more signs of slowing. According to China’s National Bureau of Statistics consumer prices rose 1.2% year-over-year in May, falling short of the 1.3% increase that was anticipated. Business Insider Australia reports, “A sharp deceleration in food price inflation, up 1.6% in May from 2.7% in April, was the chief catalyst behind the soft headline print.” Meanwhile, producer prices dropped 4.6% compared to last year, marking the 39th straight month of decline. China’s yuan was unchanged at 6.2059.

EU officials said Greece’s latest proposal was not credible. Greece’s leaders have submitted a list of reforms to its creditors, but it appears their plan doesn’t go far enough. An unnamed EU official announced the latest proposal was a “vague rehash of earlier proposals.” Greece’s 2-year yield is down 27 basis points at 24.99%.

HSBC is cutting 50,000 jobs. The investment bank is looking to trim about 20% of its payroll in an effort to reduce costs. CEO Stuart Gulliver has already reduced the workforce by 13% since he took over in 2011. “We recognise the world has changed and we need to change with it,” Gulliver said.

Lululemon beat on the top and bottom lines. The athletic apparel maker announced adjusted earnings of $US0.34 per share, topping the consensus estimate by a penny. Revenue climbed 10.1% from last year to $US423.5 million, easily outpacing the $US418.69 million that analysts were looking for. The company announced first quarter gross margin of 48.6%, missing its guidance of 49%-to-50%. Lululemon forecasted full year 2016 earnings per share of $US1.86-to-$US1.91.

Fiat Chrysler still wants to merge with GM. Fiat Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne has contacted hedge funds in an attempt to complete a merger with General Motors. The attempt by Machionne has been called “desperate” and comes after hedge funds forced GM to buyback billions of dollars worth of shares.

Walter Energy could file for bankruptcy soon. The struggling coal producer might file for bankruptcy sometime in June. Bloomberg reports, “Walter is expected to send a revised plan to first-lien lenders that includes a request for a debtor-in-possession loan that would allow the company to operate while in bankruptcy.” Walter has seen its market cap fall to $US24.2 million from more than $US24 billion just three years ago.

Deutsche Bank’s headquarters was raided. Prosecutors from the German city of Wiesbaden raided the bank’s Frankfurt office in search of securities transactions by the bank’s clients. According to Reuters, “No Deutsche Bank employees [have been] accused of wrong-doing.”

Small business optimism is increasing. The NFIB Small Business Optimism Survey climbed 1.4 points to 98.3 as six of 10 component improved. “It appears that the small business sector has finally attained a normal level of activity, which will hopefully keep the economy moving forward, even at a sub-par pace,” noted NFIB Chief Economist Bill Dunkelberg.

Stock markets around the globe are lower. Japan’s Nikkei (-1.8%) paced the decline in Asia and Germany’s DAX (-1.4%) leads the way lower in Europe. S&P 500 futures are down 3.50 points at 2074.75.

US economic data is light. Wholesale inventories and JOLTs – Job Openings will be released at 10 a.m. ET. Treasury will auction $US24 billion 3-year notes at 1 p.m. ET.

NOW WATCH: 70 people were injured while filming this movie with 100 untamed lions



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.