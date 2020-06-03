Associated Press President Donald Trump walks past police in Lafayette Park after visiting outside St. John’s Church across from the White House Monday, June 1, 2020, in Washington. Part of the church was set on fire during protests on Sunday night.

Here’s what you need to know before the markets open.

1. Global stocks jump again as markets ignore US protests and investors expect the current crisis to ‘have a Hollywood ending.’ Almost all major stock indices were green despite civil unrest in the US and heightened tensions between the US and China.

2. Oil briefly climbed above $US40 for the first time in 3 months on hopes of extended production cuts. Analysts say energy markets were not fully confident that Russia would play along with production cuts for another month. As of 7.00 a.m ET, Brent crude, the international benchmark, was trading just above $US39 per barrel.

3.Billionaire trader Michael Hintze suffered a record 45% loss in his flagship fund in just 2 months. Hintze’s CQS hedge fund reportedly sold investments at a fraction of their face value to raise cash during the pandemic.

4. Amazon drops $US2 coronavirus pay rise for warehouse workers as CEO Jeff Bezos’ fortune nears $US150 billion. The e-commerce giant has now phased out two major policies brought in to protect workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

5. Huawei hid business operation in Iran after Reuters reported links to its CFO. Huawei has long described the firm – Skycom Tech – as a separate local business partner in Iran.

6. Japan to look at building a common infrastructure for digital payments. Unlike countries such as China where one or two digital payment systems dominate the market, Japan has a plethora of offerings competing against each other.

7. Google takes down Indian app that removed Chinese ones. The app, called “Remove China Apps” rose in popularity amid calls for a boycott of Chinese mobile apps in India during a border dispute between the two nations.

8. Global stocks are up. In Europe, Germany’s DAX rose 2.4%, Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 1.3%, and the Euro Stoxx 50 rose 2.2%. In Asia, China’s Shanghai Composite rose 0.1%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 1.4%, and Japan’s Nikkei rose 1.3% at the close. In the US, futures underlying the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq rose between 0.3% and 0.7%.

9. Earnings keep coming. Broadcom, Slack, and Campbell Soup are highlights.

10. On the economic front. US PMIs, EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change and ADP Employment Change are due for release.

