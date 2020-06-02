Justin Heiman/Getty Images

Here’s what you need to know before the markets open.

1. Global stocks jump as analysts say widespread protests in the US will have ‘little to no effect’ on markets. “Other than insurance and possibly reinsurance, the protests themselves should not directly impact financial markets,” said Jeoff Hall, managing economist at Refinitiv.

2. ‘The stock market doesn’t care about social justice’: Jim Cramer says investors are backing potential winners from protests. “From this stock market’s perspective, everything that happened this weekend means the stay-at-home economy will last longer than we thought.”

3. Germany is planning a fresh $US112 billion domestic coronavirus stimulus package, just days after the EU launched its historic $US826 billion plan. Germany is reportedly considering measures such as aid for families, car subsidies, to name a few.

4. The French economy will shrink 11% this year in a ‘brutal’ recession after the country imposed one of Europe’s harshest pandemic lockdowns. Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said the government would avoid taxing households to cover growing debt from the coronavirus pandemic.

5. Facebook is getting slammed by civil rights leaders and losing business as employee strife rages about its stance on Trump’s posts. Civil rights leaders said Mark Zuckerberg “refuses to acknowledge how Facebook is facilitating Trump’s call for violence against protesters.”

6. Southwest offers buyout packages, temporary leave to ‘ensure survival’. The airline, which has not imposed any layoffs or furloughs in its 49-year history, said its flying capacity would probably be down about 30% in the fall.

7. Oil prices hold ground ahead of OPEC+ meeting on extended output cuts. OPEC+ producers are considering extending their production cut of 9.7 million barrels a day into July or August, at an online meeting likely on June 4.

8. Global stocks are up. In Europe, Germany’s DAX rose 3.8%, Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 1%, and the Euro Stoxx 50 rose 3.5%. In Asia, China’s Shanghai Composite rose 0.2%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 1.1%, and Japan’s Nikkei rose 1.2% at the close. In the US, futures underlying the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq rose 0.6%.

9. First-quarter earnings expected. Zoom Video and CrowdStrike are highlights.

10. On the data docket today. The API Weekly Crude Oil Stock is due for release.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.