Asian markets gained modestly in overnight trading with the Nikkei up 1.9% and the Shanghai Composite up 0.6%. Europe is a little higher and U.S. futures are pointing lower.

The minutes of the Bank of Japan’s May 21 – 22 meeting showed that the central bank’s board members thought the central bank should set a two-year limit for monetary easing. The minutes also focused on volatility in Japanese government bonds that has spread to equity and currency markets. This resulted in the Nikkei gaining less than it had been expected to.

China’s finance ministry saw a failed 15 billion yuan, 3-month bill auction. Only 9.53 billion yuan of the the bills on auction sold. “The failed auction is common when conditions tighten,” wrote Robert Savage at FX Concepts. “Shortage of money has been blamed on reserves, tax payments, and the clampdown on alternative financing.” Why people are freaked out about a looming Chinese credit crisis >

Eurozone inflation climbed 0.1% mum in May, moving off it’s three year lows, according to Reuters. The annual inflation rate was 1.4% and in Germany, the strong arm of Europe, inflation climbed 1.6% on the year.

Producer prices for May and Q1 current account balance are out at 8:30 a.m. ET. Consensus is for producer prices to rise 0.2% month-over-month (mum) and for the current account deficit to widen to $111.2 billion. Follow the release at Business Insider >

Indian wholesale price inflation rose 4.7% in May, and was below expectations for a 4.88% rise. Inflation hit a 43-month low but might not be enough to prompt another interest rate cut from the central bank. What’s the matter with India?

Millions of Iranians are voting in Friday’s presidential elections. Voters can choose between six candidates to replace incumbent Mahmoud Ahmadinejad.

President Barack Obama has authorised his administration to provide weapons to Syrian rebels. This comes after the White House said that Syria had crossed a ‘red line’ by using chemical weapons against its own people.

Industrial production for May is out at 9:15 a.m. ET, followed by consumer sentiment for June at 9:55 a.m. ET. Consensus is for industrial production to rise 0.2% mum and for sentiment to hold steady at 84.5.Follow the release at Business Insider >

Home prices in England and Wales rose 0.4% month-over-month to a record 233,061 pounds ($365,000), according to a report by Acadaemetrics and LSL Property Services. Prices were up 2.7% on the year and were driven by looser mortgage market condition, according to Bloomberg.

