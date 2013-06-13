Good morning. Here’s what you need to know.



Asian markets were down in overnight trading with the Nikkei plunging 6.8% . The Shanghai Composite which resumed trading after the Dragon Boat holiday was down 2.8%. Europe is also selling off and U.S. futures are lower.

Stocks fell 6.4% Tokyo as the Nikkei entered a bear market. Stocks were impacted on concerns of tapering of the Federal Reserve’s easing. Tokyo is down over 20% from its recent closing high which is how the bear market is defined.

Australia’s payrolls climbed by 1,000 in May, beating expectations for a drop of 10,000. The jobless rate declined to 5.5%, from 5.6%.

Retail sales for May and initial claims are out at 8:30 a.m. ET. Consensus is for retail sales to rise 0.5% month-over-month and for initial claims to rise to 350,000. Follow the release at Business Insider >

The Bank of Indonesia raised its key interest rate by 25 basis points to 6.00%. the central bank tries to support the Indonesia rupiah.

The World Bank lowered China’s 2013 GDP forecast to 7.7%, from 8.4% that was prompted by a slowdown in investment. It projects global GDP growth of 2.2% in 2013.

Another event investors will be watching today is the 30-year bond auction which begins at 1 p.m. ET. In the backdrop of the recent bond sell-off it will be interesting to see how this auction shapes up. Follow the release at Business Insider >

IBM has announced that it will spend $1 billion in severance and other costs to lay off employees. Laurence Balter of Oracle Investment Research told Bloomberg this would amount to between 6,000 and 8,000 global job cuts.

The Royal Bank of Scotland announced 2,000 job cuts as it restructures its investment bank. CEO Stephen Hester will also step down by the end of the year.

The UN has said the death toll in Syria hit at least 93,000 at the end of April, according to Reuters. Meanwhile, Gen. Salim Idris, a top Syrian rebel, has requested weapons from Western countries like the U.S., France, and Britain to support his forces in Aleppo, according to the WSJ.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.