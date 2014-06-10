REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer People take a sunbath in their beach chairs at a beach in Travemuende by the Baltic Sea on June 9, 2014.

Good morning! Here’s what you need to know.

Time-Vice. Time Warner is in talks to invest in Vice Media at a $US2 billion valuation, Sky News reports.

PayPal Exodus. Two top execs have announced they’re leaving the payments processing firm — one for Facebook, one for Eventbrite.

GoDaddy IPO. GoDaddy filed for a $US100 million IPO, and announced its executive chairman Bob Parsons was stepping down.

UK Is Booming. UK industrial production rose for the third straight month in April, the FT said. On an annualized basis, industrial output was up 3%.

NFIB. At 7:30 we get the latest small business confidence index from the National Federation of Independent Businesses. BI’s Joe Weisenthal is up with a preview: “The wage question is one of the most important questions right now in the economy. If wages are gathering steam, it will put pressure on the Fed to tighten policy sooner rather than later.”

Chinese Consumer Prices. Chinese consumer prices climbed 2.5% year-over-year in May. This modestly beat expectations for a 2.4% rise and compares with a 1.8% rise in April.

JOLTS and Trade. Job openings and labour turnover get released at 10 a.m. Consensus is for job openings to climb to 4,025,000 from 4,014,000. We also get wholesale trade data at this hour.

MetLife Share Buyback.MetLife is executing a $US1 billion share buyback, its first repurchase since 2008.

Dark Pools. The SEC is investigating a private trading venues, concerned they may not be operating fairly, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Markets. U.S. futures are lower. Chinese stocks were higher. European stocks were lower.

