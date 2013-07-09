Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:



Markets were higher worldwide. Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained 2.4%, and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 climbed 1.5%. European indexes were seeing gains up to 1%. US futures are pointing higher.

Chinese consumer prices gained 2.7% year-over-year in June, beating forecasts of 2.5%, while producer prices declined for the 16th-consecutive month. The rise in prices is actually bad news, Nomura says, since it will limit the ability of the People’s Bank of China to enact stimulus measures if need be.

Manufacturing activity declined in the UK -2.9% year-over-year in May, the biggest drop since January. Analysts has forecast a gain of +0.3%. Industrial output fell -2.3% YOY.

The Bureau of labour Statistics will release May JOLTS data at 10 am this morning. Econoday says analysts expect 3.8 million job openings, against 3.757 million for April. New small business sentiment data comes out at 7:30, and ICSC-Goldman same-store sales 15 minutes later.

Alcoa suggested demand remained solid in China as its earnings showed marginal growth yesterday.

Intuitive Surgical shares fell more than -12% in after-hours trading yesterday after it announced expected revenue would fall short of analysts’ expectations.

Barnes & Noble’s CEO unexpectedly quit last night. Nook device sales have been in freefall and the bookseller recently had to sell the product’s manufacturing division.

Kroger will buy large southern grocer Harris Teeter for $2.5 billion, or $49.38/share.

Goldman Sachs downgraded IBM to “neutral” and cut its price target to $200, citing “choppier performance ahead.” CNBC’s Herb Greenberg says this it’s worth watching where IBM goes from here, as it indicates the company’s business model may not be working.

NYSE-Euronext will now be in charge of managing the London inter-bank offering rate, Libor. British authorities had been looking for an entity to replace its previous manager, a bank lobbying group, after last year’s rate-fixing scandal.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.