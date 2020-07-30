Lucas Jackson/Reuters Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., March 18, 2020.





Here's what you need to know before markets open

1. It’s a huge day for tech earnings. Apple, Amazon and Facebook all report Q2 earnings Thursday. Samsung, MasterCard, Total, and Volkswagen are other highlights on the calendar.

2. Germany’s economy posts its largest decline since 1970 with GDP shrinking 10% in Q2. Europe’s biggest economy saw an economic plunge across areas including trade, consumer spending, and investment

3. Kodak’s CEO stands to make $US135 million after the camera company’s stock surged 1,200% in 2 days. Jim Continenza’s shares have skyrocketed in value after Kodak secured a $US765 million government loan to make drug ingredients.

4. Credit Suisse posts a 24% jump in second-quarter net profits and shakes up its investment-banking division. The Swiss bank is merging its investment banking and trading divisions with effect from August 1.

5. Shell slumps to an $US18 billion loss as it takes huge asset write-downs amid low oil prices and slumping demand. The energy giant’s gloomy forecast follows a decision to cut its dividend the first time since World War II.

6. Europe wants to investigate Google’s $US2.1 billion acquisition of Fitbit, hot off CEO Sundar Pichai’s congressional grilling. The news comes a day after Google CEO Sundar Pichai was grilled closely before Congress on issues of antitrust.

7. A market-research expert breaks down the 3 sectors and 4 stocks that he says are best to own as a new Cold War between the US and China heats up. “It’s literally going to be the Cold War but with who has the supreme technology network in their country,” GraniteShares’ Ryan Giannotto said.

8. Three Wall Street pros managing $US12 billion in assets share their strategies for profiting from the economy’s recovery – and explain why investors should be aggressively taking risks now. The trio revealed how they’re investing across asset classes in a continued economic recovery, and shared what they’re buying now.

9. Global stocks are down. In Europe, Germany’s DAX fell 2.9%, Britain’s FTSE 100 fell 2% and the Euro Stoxx 50 fell 2.2%. In Asia, China’s Shanghai Composite fell 0.2%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.6%, and Japan’s Nikkei fell 0.3% at the close. In the US, futures underlying the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq fell 1.2%.

10. On the economic front. US second-quarter gross domestic product and jobless claims are due for release.

