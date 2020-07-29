AP Photo/Richard Drew





Here’s what you need to know before markets open.

1. It’s Fed day. The US Federal Reserve will on Wednesday announce its latest monetary policy decisions. The central bank is expected to keep interest rates unchanged, but chair Jerome Powell will likely give an update on the US economy’s recovery, and on any future plans for additional stimulus to fight the coronavirus.

2. Deutsche Bank slashes its 2nd-quarter losses as investment-banking revenues surge 46%. The German banking giant’s stock price rose more than 1% on Wednesday as investors cheered its progress.

3. Barclays profits plunge 66% for the first half of 2020 as it sets aside $US4.7 billion to brace for pandemic pain. Profits attributable to shareholders dropped to $US899 million in the first half, down from $US2.6 billion last year.

4. Gold could explode up to 80% to $US3,500 in the next 2 years, a veteran investor says. The precious metal is trading at its highest level in history, and Barry Dawes of Martin Place Securities thinks it has a long way to run.

5. Kodak surged 200% to a 30-month high after securing a $US765 million government loan to make drug ingredients. President Trump described the agreement with the camera company as “one of the most important deals in the history of US pharmaceutical industries.”

6. ‘Castles built on sand’: Famed economist David Rosenberg says investors are being too reckless as stocks rally – and that a vicious long-term bear market is far from over. The founder of Rosenberg Research says the market is going through a short-term bounce, not a long-term rally.

7. A fund manager who’s quadrupled investors’ money since 2011 says he uses a famed 5-part psychological theory to shape his portfolio. Here are the stocks he bought for each stage. Fund manager Thomas O’Halloran applies Maslow’s hierarchy of needs to help find the best potential investments in the consumer space.

8. Global stocks are mixed. In Europe, Germany’s DAX fell 0.2%, Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 0.2% and the Euro Stoxx 50 was flat. In Asia, China’s Shanghai Composite rose 2%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.4%, and Japan’s Nikkei fell 1.2% at the close. In the US, futures underlying the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq rose 0.4%.

9. Second-quarter earnings expected. PayPal, Rio Tinto, Qualcomm, Boeing, Spotify, and General Motors are highlights.

10. On the data docket. The Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision and the Federal Open Market Committee’s press conference are scheduled for today.

