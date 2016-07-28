Here is what you need to know.

Markets are interpreting Wednesday’s Fed decision a lot differently than economists. Wednesday’s FOMC statement included the phrase, “Near-term risks to the economic outlook have diminished.” Many economists took that as a signal the Fed is prepping for its next rate hike. However, markets are acting differently. Fed fund futures suggest a 45.2% chance of a December rate hike (49.2% Wednesday morning), the US 10-year yield is down to 1.50% (1.53% ahead of the meeting), and gold is up to $1340 an ounce ($1327 ahead of the decision).

Russia could be nearing the end of its recession. Russia’s economy shrank 0.6% year-over-year in the second quarter. “Industrial production, transport and agriculture were the main factors behind the contraction slowdown,” the Russia’s ministry said.

AB InBev’s merger with SABMiller is in jeopardy. SABMiller has told its employees to stop working on the company’s merger with AB InBev. Activist investors, including Elliott Management, are concerned the $125 billion deal doesn’t pay them enough because of the drop in the value of the pound following the Brexit vote.

Facebook crushed earnings. The social media giant announced adjusted earnings of $0.97 per share on a 59% jump in revenue to $6.44 billion, easily beating both the top and bottom lines. Daily active users and monthly active users spiked 17% and 15%, respectively.

Whole Foods’ same store sales sagged. The grocery store chain earned an adjusted $0.37 per share on revenue of $3.7 billion. Same store sales sank 2.6%, missing the 2.4% decline that analysts were anticipating. As for its new chain, 365 by Whole Foods Market, co-CEO John Mackey said, “Through lower capital and operating costs, we are able to offer great values to our customers, and the response [to 365] has been overwhelmingly positive.”

Royal Dutch Shell said profit crashed by more than 70% in the second quarter to $1 billion. "Lower oil prices continue to be a significant challenge across the business, particularly in the upstream (business)," CEO Ben van Beurden said in the earnings statement.

Groupon spikes 25% on earnings. The local-deals shopping site lost $0.01 per share on revenue of $756 million. The one million customers added during the second quarter was the highest total over the last two years.

Stock markets around the world trade mostly lower. Spain’s IBEX (-1.5%) lags in Europe after Japan’s Nikkei (-1.1%) underperformed in Asia. China’s Shanghai Composite (+0.1%) eked out a gain. S&P 500 futures are up 2.50 points at 2163.00.

Earnings reporting remains heavy. AllianceBernstein, CME, Colgate-Palmolive, Dow Chemical, Ford Motor, Harley-Davidson, Hershey, and MasterCard are among the companies reporting ahead of the opening bell. Meanwhile, Amazon.com, Baidu, Google, and Wynn Resorts highlight the names releasing their quarterly results after markets close.

US economic data trickles out. Initial jobless claims and the trade balance will both be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. The US 10-year yield is unchanged at 1.50%.

