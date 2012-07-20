Photo: Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images

Asian markets largely sold off in overnight trade, with Japan’s Nikkei off 1.4 per cent. Shares in Europe are mostly lower while U.S. futures point to a moderately lower open.

At least 12 people are dead following a mass shooting at a Denver, Colorado movie theatre. 50 people were injured in the attack. One subject is in custody and police do not believe there is another person involved.

Eurozone finance ministers are expected to approve Spain’s €100 billion bailout today. Conditions attached to the bill include strict monitoring of the country’s banks, as well as a requirement for Spain to present plans on bringing its deficit below 3 per cent of GDP. Jim O’Neill reveals 7 contradictions in the euro crisis.

Spanish borrowing costs continue to surge after yesterday’s weak bond auction. Yields on the 10-year are up 1.5 per cent today to 7.1150 per cent. Here are 51 signs the economy is in total disaster >

The U.K. budget deficit swelled to £14.4 billion in June, even as revenue increased 3.6 per cent and spending declined 0.8 per cent. Economists forecast a decline to £13.4 billion.

Microsoft reported better-than-expected earnings yesterday, as its server and business unit saw sales grow from the year ago period. The company recorded earnings per share of $0.67, with revenue slightly below forecasts at $18.1 billion.

Revenue was also weaker than anticipated at Google, which posted earnings per share of $12.21. That was ahead of forecasts for $10.12 a share. Paid clicks were up 42 per cent and sales in Asia and the Americas continued to improve at double digit rates. These are the 10 best Google products ever >

Marissa Mayer could earn more than $100 million if she stays with Yahoo for more than five years, the company said in a filing with the SEC. She is expected to earn $5.4 million for the remainder of this year. Here’s Mayer’s first memo to employees >

Heineken launched a $4.1 billion counter takeover bid on its Singapore partner, Asia Pacific Breweries, after Thailand’s biggest beer maker said it had come to an agreement to buy 22 per cent of the firm. Heineken is offering $50 a share.

General Electric reported better-than-expected operating profit this morning, at $0.38 a share. Revenue grew 2 per cent to $36.5 billion, about $200 million below estimates. Still to come: Xerox, which is forecast to report earnings per share of $0.26. Follow earnings live on Money Game >

