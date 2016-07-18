Here is what you need to know.

An attempted military coup failed in Turkey. An attempted coup attempt made by a faction of Turkey’s military failed on Friday. According to the AP, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced he is in control of the country and said those responsible “will pay a heavy price for their treason.” The Turkish lira is stronger by 1.8% at 2.9609 per dollar after tumbling more than 5% as news of the attempted coup crossed the wires late Friday.

Silver is getting smoked. Precious metals are under pressure following Friday’s failed military coup in Turkey. Silver has slumped back below the $20 per ounce level, trading down 1.7% at $19.82 per ounce. Meanwhile gold is little changed at $1325 per ounce.

Bookmakers say another Scottish referendum will happen before 2020. Over the weekend, Nicola Sturgeon, the First Minister of Scotland, told the BBC that another Scottish referendum to leave the UK could happen as soon as next year. Ladbrokes has set the odds of a referendum happening by the end of 2020 at 4 to 7 and the odds of one not happening by then at 5 to 4. 62% of Scots voted for the UK to remain in the European Union in the June Brexit vote.

Bank of America beats. The bank earned $0.36 per share, topping the $0.33 that Wall Street was anticipating. Revenue came in at $20.6 billion, ahead of the $20.4 billion that analysts were looking for. FICC trading revenue was reported at $2.6 billion, which was better than the $2.34 billion that was expected.”We had another solid quarter in a challenging environment,” CEO Brian Moynihan said in a statement. “We continued to invest in core growth areas and to manage expenses, which were down 3 per cent year over year to a level not seen since 2008.”

ExxonMobil is getting into a bidding war. The oil giant bid at least $2.2 billion for Papa New Guinea-focused InterOil Corp, according to Reuters. The offer equates to $45 worth of its own shares for each InterOil share, plus a $0.90 per million cubic feet equivalent for the resources at Elk-Antelope gas field. This compares to an offer from Oil Search of 8.05 of its own shares for every InterOil share, plus $0.77 per mcfe of the Elk-Antelope gas field. Oil Search’s offer amounts to about $42.66 per InterOil share.

Softbank is scooping up ARM. Japanese telecom giant Softbank has agreed to buy British chipmaker ARM Holdings for £24.3 billion ($32 billion). The deal, which represents a 43% premium to Friday’s closing price, will pay ARM shareholders £17 per share. The deal is believed to be the largest acquisition ever of a European tech company.

One of Yahoo’s most important businesses is slowing. Yahoo’s Mavens business, which CEO Marissa Meyer has touted as the company’s new growth engine, saw revenue growth slow to 7% year-over-year last quarter. That was down from the 58% growth experienced the year before, and the 26% growth seen in the fourth quarter of 2015. Mavens will be under the microscope when Yahoo reports after Monday’s closing bell. The company is expected to earn an adjusted $0.09 per share on revenue of $839.65 million.

Stock markets around the world are mixed. Japan’s Nikkei (+0.7%) led in Asia as China’s Shanghai Composite (-0.4%) lagged. In Europe, Spain’s IBEX (-0.4%) trails the pack. S&P 500 futures are higher by 3.75 points at 2156.50.

Earnings reporting picks up. Bank of America and Hasbro will report ahead of the opening bell while EMC, IBM, Netflix, VMWare, and Yahoo will release their quarterly results after markets close.

US economic data is light. The NAHB Housing Market Index and TIC flows will be released at 10 a.m. ET and 4 p.m. ET, respectively. The US 10-year yield is up one basis point at 1.57%.

