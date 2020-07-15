Reuters

Here’s what you need to know before markets open.

1. Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says a COVID-19 vaccine is closer than markets think, and could be here by the end of the fall.”We may find ourselves with a workable vaccine for high risk individuals by the end of the fall, early winter,” he said.

2. George Soros, John Paulson, and other billionaire investors won’t have to disclose their stock portfolios if a proposed SEC rule passes. The SEC wants to raise the threshold for disclosures from $US100 million to $US3.5 billion to reflect the modern US equities market and slash compliance costs for smaller fund managers.

3. An auto industry legend questioned Tesla’s eye watering stock rally, and said it has ‘nothing to do with reality’. Tesla’s stock price has exploded over 250% since the start of 2020.

4. Apple has won its appeal against paying $US15 billion in back taxes to Ireland. The EU ordered Apple to pay 13 billion euros in 2016 after ruling it had benefited from illegal state aid from Ireland.

5. An award-winning PIMCO fund manager who’s crushed 99% of his peers for years told us the 2 trades he’s making to stay ahead – and shared his key to credit investing today. He explained what he’s doing with one successful fund’s stock, credit, and Treasury investments.

6. Big investors say tech stocks are in demand like never before – and Bank of America is recommending these 3 trades for the best protection against a collapse. A whopping 71% of the fund managers surveyed said they think the market is overvalued.

7. Bank of America says buy these 7 pharma stocks now as they race to develop COVID-19 treatments and vaccines. The race is on in the biopharmaceutical industry for a COVID-19 vaccine.

8. Global stocks are mostly up. In Europe, Germany’s DAX rose 1.7%, Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 1.9%, and the Euro Stoxx 50 rose 1.8%. In Asia, China’s Shanghai Composite fell 1.5%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was mostly flat, and Japan’s Nikkei rose 1.6% at the close. In the US, futures underlying the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq rose as much as 1.7%.

9. Second-quarter earnings today. United Health, Goldman Sachs, Bank of New York Mellon, and US Bancorp are highlights.

10. On the economic front. MBA Mortgage Applications and the Energy Information Administration’s Crude Oil Stocks Change are due.

